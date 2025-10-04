I miss him, realised he wasn't there: Jadeja's heartfelt reaction to Ashwin's absence in home Test

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 4 : Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja missed his long-time compatriot and legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during India's first home Test since he bid adieu to international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year.

Jadeja and Ashwin bowled in tandem and wreaked havoc on India's turning tracks for a decade and remained fundamental in the rise of modern-day giants home dominance. Since Ashwin had his swansong on the last tour of Australia, India lined up without the veteran; Jadeja bowled alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar during the opening Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

The lopsided contest ended in less than three days with India emerging triumphant by an innings and 140 runs, and Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 104 and match figures of 4/69. After the contest, Jadeja disclosed that there were moments when he felt Ashwin would come in to bowl, but only to realise he was no longer a part of the team.

"Obviously, I miss him. He has made significant contributions to Indian cricket and has been a match-winner for many years. For the first time after many years, I played a Test without Ashwin on home turf. On a couple of occasions, I felt he would, but then I realised he is not here. Washington and Kuldeep have played a lot of matches, so they can't be considered youngsters. In a couple of years, you will say that I am not here, and someone else will come in my place, and this will happen and will continue to do so," Jadeja told reporters in the post-match press conference.

In his last appearance, Ashwin featured in the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval, scoring 29 runs across both innings and scalping a solitary wicket. Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 39-year-old was part of India's shocking home Test series loss to New Zealand, their first in 12 years.

Ashwin concluded his illustrious stint with 106 Tests for India, the legendary all-rounder took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with best figures of 7/59. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls in his Test career. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor