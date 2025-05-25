"I needed an innings like that": Dewald Brevis shines with fiery 57 as CSK defeat GT by 83 runs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 25 : Dewald Brevis played a brilliant knock of 57 runs off just 23 balls to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) register a commanding 83-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The young South African, known for his aggressive batting style, was named 'Player of the Match' for his explosive innings, which included four fours and five sixes. His performance powered CSK to a massive total of 230/5.

Speaking after the match, Brevis expressed his happiness and relief at playing such a crucial innings. "I'm definitely happy. I'm really enjoying and having fun. Just be myself - the kid who has played the game. I just enjoyed it," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The 22-year-old also spoke about how he remained calm under pressure. "I kept telling my mind that it's cool out there. I needed to play an innings like that, and I'm very grateful for it."

Often called "Baby AB" for his resemblance in batting style to South African legend AB de Villiers, Brevis said he felt honoured by the comparison. "It's always been a privilege. He's someone I've always looked up to. It's an honour to be compared to him," he said.

Brevis also thanked those who have supported him in his cricket journey. "For me, a big thing is I've got people who advise me," he added.

In the match, CSK won the toss and chose to bat first. A strong 63-run partnership for the second wicket between Urvil Patel (37 off 19 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) and Devon Conway (52 off 35 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) gave CSK early momentum. Later, a 74-run stand for the fifth wicket between Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja (21* off 18 balls, with 1 four and 1 six) helped CSK reach 230/5 by the end of their innings.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 2 wickets for 22 runs.

In response, GT struggled throughout their chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudharsan top-scored for GT with 41 off 28 balls, hitting six fours. But CSK's bowlers dominated the inningsNoor Ahmed (3/21), Anshul Kamboj (3/13), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/17) bowled brilliantly to dismiss GT for 147 in 18.3 overs.

Despite the win, CSK finished last on the points table with four wins and ten losses, collecting only eight points. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, ended their campaign with a loss that could affect their chances of finishing in the top two. They have nine wins and five losses, earning 18 points.

