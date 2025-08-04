“I Only Believe in Miyan Bhai”: Dhruv Jurel Recreates Mohammed Siraj's Iconic Moment After India’s Historic Win at The Oval (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel shared a touching moment with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj following India’s dramatic six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. Siraj was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling display. He took nine wickets across both innings, including a five-wicket haul in the second. His performance was crucial in helping India level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

After the match, Jurel posted a selfie video that quickly went viral. In the clip, he said, “I only believe in Miyan Bhai,” referring to Siraj by his popular nickname. The line was a playful tribute to Siraj’s own viral moment from the T20 World Cup 2024 final, when he had praised Jasprit Bumrah by saying, “I only believe in Jassi Bhai.”

This time, with Bumrah rested, Siraj stepped up as the leader of India’s pace attack. His efforts helped the team register one of its most memorable Test wins in recent history.

England v India Day 5 - Highlights

After losing the toss for the fifth time in the series, India were asked to bat first and posted 224 runs. Karun Nair top-scored with 57. Atkinson starred for England with a five-wicket haul. In response, England started strongly with Zak Crawley scoring 64 and Ben Duckett 43. Harry Brook added a half-century, but the hosts were bowled out for 247. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took four wickets each. In the second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal anchored the Indian innings with a superb 118. Valuable contributions came from Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep, who all scored half-centuries. India set a target of 374. Tongue claimed five wickets for England.

England began their chase well and reached 50 for 1 at stumps on Day 3. On Day 4, Duckett scored another fifty while Pope contributed 27. Brook and Joe Root built a 195-run partnership, each scoring centuries. However, India fought back and reduced England to 337 for 6 before bad light and rain ended the day. England needed just 35 runs with four wickets in hand on the final day. Siraj and Krishna stepped up once again and bowled England out for 367, handing India a narrow win.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India: 224 and 396

England: 247 and 367 all out in 85.1 overs (Joe Root 105, Harry Brook 111, Ben Duckett 54; Mohammed Siraj 5-104, Prasidh Krishna 4-126)