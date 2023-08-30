“I pretended to be in love with a girl': Karan Johar opens up on his sexuality

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, recently, talked about his past and revealed how he pretended to be in love with a girl for a long time. On the YouTube show Be A Man Yaar, hosted by Nikhil Taneja, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director opened up about his struggles. While talking about his journey, Karan revealed that he used to be labelled as a 'pansy’ in a demeaning manner. He stated, “I pretended to be in love with a girl named 'Shalaka' in 10th class.” He further added, "Today what you guys call 'gay/fag/homo' in a derogatory way, it was called 'pansy' those days. "He also expressed gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan, who will next be seen in Jawan, for never making him feel lesser. He said, "And it was a word that literally had really pushed me into a shell.” Karan Johar added, “Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that didn’t make me feel lesser.”

The filmmaker, who for the first time addressed the curiosity around his sexuality in his biography "An Unsuitable Boy.'' The filmmaker had once opened up about his rumored relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. Recollecting an interview, in which he was asked about his ‘special relationship’ with Shah Rukh, Karan says he was disgusted and angry. “For me, no matter what ups and downs Shah Rukh and I have been through, he is a father figure, an older brother to me. For me to look at him in that way or be subjected to those rumours was just ridiculous.” Meanwhile, as the audiences await the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller Jawan before its worldwide release on September 7, it seems Karan Johar saw the trailer on August 27, Sunday night and shared his excitement on his social media. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the filmmaker wrote, "I just saw the trailer of the century!!!! #iykyk". Though Karan didn't mention any movie's name, netizens were quick to deduce that he is talking about Jawan since as soon as he posted his Story, the industry trade was abuzz that the trailer for Shah Rukh Khan film will be launched on Monday.



