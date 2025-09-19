I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill

New Delhi [India], September 19 : India Test captain Shubman Gill took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about watching women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur flaunting her power-hitting muscle with aggression during her visit to the academy when he was just a 10 or 11-year-old kid.

Harmanpreet, 36, will carry the captaincy mantle and the brunt of leading India to its first World Cup title. Under Harmanpreet's watch, the Indian women's team will hope to replicate the success of the men's team in the 2011 World Cup by lifting the coveted title on home turf.

Gill recalled the veteran batter engineering a spectacle that was a rare sight for him and said on JioHotstar, "When I was about 10 or 11 years old, she used to come to the academy where I practised outside and used to play matches with us. I clearly remember her smashing our bowlers all over the park. As a kid, that was a rare sight for me."

"She batted very aggressively, which was quite different from that time. When anyone rises through the ranks, especially from our region in Punjab, and goes on to captain the country, it is a huge and very proud moment. To see Harmanpreet doing that with such immense pride and joy is truly exciting," he concluded while expressing his admiration for the seasoned star.

The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with the two hosts, India, locking horns with Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati in the tournament opener. India will be hoping to go one step further at this year's tournament than they did in 2017, when they made it to their second Women's Cricket World Cup final, missing out narrowly to England in a thrilling finish at Lord's.

India squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

