"I remember him, baseballing Steyn..": Aussie stars reminiscing on Warner's international debut

Melbourne [Australia], June 26 : Following his international retirement, legendary Australian opener David Warner's teammates reminisced on his international debut in 2009 against South Africa, which saw him smash 89 in just 43 balls, with seven fours and six sixes.

Following Australia's loss to India in the Super Eights clash of the ICC T20 World Cup and their elimination from the competition after Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan, the curtains were finally drawn on Warner's illustrious international career. Having retired from Tests and ODIs earlier this year, Warner scored just six runs in his last international appearance. Warner did have a solid T20 WC, scoring 178 runs in seven games at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 139.06, with two half-centuries and best score of 56.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, spinner Ashton Agar, T20I skipper and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, pacer Josh Hazlewood and wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade reminisced on Warner's debut and what their first reactions were on seeing him for the first time, without any first-class cricket experience.

Agar said, "Yeah, I remember that so clearly, him baseballing Dale Steyn. He looked like he was playing baseball, you know."

Skipper Marsh also recalled, ": Like everyone else, I was like, who is this bloke? He came out and smacked them. That night changed his life forever."

Hazlewood said that he was in awe of Warner's ability to launch massive sixes into the stands of a stadium as large as Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade said that though Steyn was at the top of his game back then, it was great to see Warner do him so much damage with the bat on his debut, scoring 18 runs in six deliveries against him, including two sixes.

"Yeah it was not a shock," he added.

Meanwhile, Warner retires from international cricket with a resume he would be proud of and a lot of players would envy.

In 112 Tests for Australia, Warner scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries and 37 fifties in 205 innings. His best score is 335*. He is the fifth-highest run-getter for Australia in Tests.

Playing 161 ODIs, Warner scored 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of above 97, making 22 centuries and 33 fifties in 159 innings. His best score is 179. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs for Australia.

Warner is Australia's highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 3,277 runs in 110 matches at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 142.47. He scored a century and 28 fifties, with the best score of 100*.

With 18,995 runs in 383 games, 49 centuries, 98 fifties, two ICC Cricket World Cup titles, one ICC T20 World Cup and ICC World Test Championship title each, Warner retires as Australia's second-highest run-getter and one of the greatest all-format openers of all time.

