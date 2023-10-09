"I start DJing when I was....": Netherlands batter Max O'Dowd on his passion for music

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 : Cricket has seen many colourful personalities. Be it the charismatic 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, the aggressive, chase-master Virat Kohli, the calm and gentlemanly Sachin Tendulkar etc, the personalities associated with the sport offer fans a look into many aspects of life.

One of these colourful personalities is the Netherlands opener, Max O'Dowd who also doubles up as a DJ. He is playing his first 50-over World Cup for the Netherlands.

The batter talked about DJing and music in a video posted by ICC.

"I started DJing when I was 13 or 14. It was a long time ago," said Dowd.

Talking about his current favourite song, he named the song "Delilah (pull me out of this)" by Fred Again, a British musician.

Questioned on an old song he keeps on loop, O'Dowd answered, "George Michael, Flawless. Great song." George Michael is also an English singer and songwriter.

The batter said that all-rounder Logan van Beek will be the first one to hit the dance floors from the team.

Max has represented the Netherlands in 36 ODIs, scoring 1,163 runs at an average of 36.34 and a strike rate of over 73. He has 10 half-centuries in 34 innings, with the best score of 90.

He has also played 58 T20Is for them, scoring 1,589 runs at an average of 29.98, with one century and 11 fifties in 57 innings.

New Zealand will lock horns against the Netherlands on Monday.

NZ won their first WC match against defending champions England by nine wickets. On the other hand, the Netherlands opened their campaign with an 81-run loss to Pakistan.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

