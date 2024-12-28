"I still feel there's something for bowlers": Washington Sundar on Melbourne wicket

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 : Washington Sundar's crucial 127-run partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy late on the third day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia has breathed new life into the game.

Australia had removed half of the Indian batting lineup on the second day of the match and they seemed to have a strong grip, especially after taking the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in Melbourne on Saturday.

However, a commanding eighth-wicket stand between Washington Sundar (50) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (105*) helped the visitors avoid the follow-on and close the gap with Australia's first innings total of 474.

With two days left to play, Sundar believes that India has given themselves a strong chance in the match.

"I still feel there's something for the bowlers in this wicket," Sundar told reporters after Stumps on Day 3, as quoted by ICC.

"It has been overcast for most of the game until now. If we can bowl in the right areas, if we can take our chances, I'm sure we should be able to get them for 150 and Day 5 will be about (that) exactly," he noted.

Sundar joined Reddy in the middle when India was struggling at 221/7. He went on to score his third Test fifty and his second in Australia. Sundar, who played a key role in India's win in Perth, was included in the lineup ahead of top-order batter Shubman Gill. Reflecting on his innings, the 25-year-old credited the Indian think tank for their faith in him.

"Gauti bhai and all the support staff kept believing in me, kept telling me what I was capable of, especially at this level, in this format. That really means a lot to me. Makes me believe that I can do special things for the Indian team," he said as quoted by ICC.

"It would've been even better if I had gone on to get some more runs and hadn't lost my wicket but I think we're in a good position today," he noted.

Reddy, holding fort at the other end, scored his maiden Test century despite Sundar's dismissal in the closing stages of the day. Sundar praised Reddy's unforgettable century and shared that his time with the youngster during the Indian Premier League (IPL) had given glimpses of a special talent in the making.

"He's mentally very, very strong. I've known him for quite a few years. The way he went about his business today was amazing," he said, as quoted by ICC.

"He picked those phases in the game where he thought we'd get a few boundaries in. He was also aware that we needed to see through a few balls as well, when the situation got a little challenging for us. An unbelievable hundred, it will be talked about for a very, very long time," he remarked.

"One thing about Nitish, no matter what he's doing - on the field, off it - he's going to give his 120 percent. That's his approach to life, not just cricket," Sundar stated.

"Obviously, I saw him quite closely during the IPL as well, his work ethics, the things that he would do around games was something very pleasing for all of us. We knew something special was coming around the corner," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor