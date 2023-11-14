"I support India": Pakistan superfan Bashir ahead of Men in Blue's semis clash against Kiwis in WC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand, Mohammad Bashir, a Pakistan team superfan also known as Bashir Chacha, said that he is supporting India to win the trophy, adding that his wife is from Hyderabad.

India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. While Kiwis will be aiming to reach their third successive World Cup final after 2015 and 2019, India will be looking forward to overcoming the knockout hurdle that has not let them win a major ICC title since 2013 and that too against a team that has given them the most trouble in must-win matches.

"I support India, my wife is from Hyderabad. India will reach the final and lift the trophy...All the players in Team India are good. Right down to number 7, they are top players...I wanted an India vs Pakistan match (in the semi-final) but they (Pakistan) did not play well...India should take batting first, play well, score 350-400 runs and then there are top Indian bowlers (to defend it)...I love Rohit Sharma...," said Bashir to ANI.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

