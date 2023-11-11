"I think chasing 300 was something really special": Pat Cummins after 8-wicket win over Bangladesh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Following Australia's eight-wicket win against Bangladesh in the 43rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said that chasing 300 runs was something special for the side.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Cummins said that all the 15 players of the Aussie squad have played at the ongoing ODI World Cup.

He further praised Mitchell Marsh and said that he played beautifully and maintained the tempo in the second innings.

Cummins added that the Aussie squad are now looking forward to the semi-final in Kolkata.

"It feels great. We thought it was a really good wicket and thought we could get that total. All 15 players have played this tournament now and we go up to Kolkata, re-assess and perhaps have a few selection headaches there. He (Mitchell Marsh) played beautifully and the tempo he played with was sustainable the way he finished off the innings, it's a scary prospect to have him next week. 7 games in a row, I think chasing 300 was something really special and everything is clicking together," Cummins said.

Coming to the match, Towhid Hridoy (74 runs from 79 balls) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (45 runs from 57 balls) took Bangladesh to 306 in the first inning in Pune. While Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

Chasing 307 runs, Mitchell Marsh played a 177-run knock from 132 balls to clinch an eight-wicket win against the Bengal Tigers. Steven Smith (63 runs from 64 balls) and David Warner (53 runs from 61 balls) played a crucial role in the game to pair up with Marsh. On the other hand, only Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked up each wicket in the game.

