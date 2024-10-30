"I think Gill... Rashid will be retained by Gujarat Titans": Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Retentions, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that the Gujarat Titans will retain Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.

In IPL 2024, Gill played 12 matches and scored 426 runs at a strike rate of 147.40 and an average of 38.73. He slammed one century and two fifties last season.

The Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan appeared in 12 matches in IPL 2024 and scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 143.66. With the ball, he picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.40.

Speaking to Star Sports, Harbhajan said that the Gujarat-based franchise will retain two to three players even though they have six options. The former cricketer added that the one-time IPL champions will try to make a team from the pool.

"Let's talk about Gujarat. I think the Gujarat Titans have 6 options but they will retain 2 or 3 players. I think they will put the rest in the auction. They will try to bring good players from the pool. When I look at their team, I think Shubhman Gill will be retained. Rashid Khan will be retained. Mohd Shami should be retained. If I understand correctly, the 4th player will be Miller. I don't know if Tewatia will be retained. I think they will retain 4 players. They will leave 2 players. They will try to make a team from the pool. I think the Gujarat Titans will opt for that," Harbhajan was quoted by Star Sports as saying.

The franchise that lifted the trophy in its debut season failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing eighth in the table with 12 points in IPL 2024. After 14 matches, GT secured five wins, suffered seven defeats and ended up with a net run rate of -1.063.

