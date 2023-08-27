I think it's a great step: Former cricketer Mithali Raj on Kashmir's Women's Cricket League

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 : Former Indian captain of Women's cricket Mithali Raj attended the concluding ceremony of the Kashmir's Women's Cricket League with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and appreciated Indian Army for giving a platform to young girls to showcase their talent.

After the event, she told ANI, "I think it's a great step. A huge appreciation and acknowledgment to the army for giving this platform to all these young girls to showcase their talent. I was very impressed to see the way they have played today..."

Mithali has been a brand ambassador for women’s cricket in India. She has outstanding career records and she led India to many milestones.

The former Indian batter has played 232 one-day matches where she has scored 7805 with an average brilliant average of 50.68. Her highest score in the ODI format has been 125*. She has bagged seven centuries and 64 half-centuries.

Mithali has also featured in 89 T20I games, scoring 2364 with an average of 37.52. She has 17 fifties in T20Is with the highest innings of an unbeaten 97.

The 40-year-old has also played 12 Test cricket where she has collected 699. In the longer format of the game, she has an average of 43.68 where she has clinched one hundred and four fifties.

Mithali has eight wickets in the ODI format with the best bowing figure of 3/4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor