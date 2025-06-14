New Delhi [India] June 14 : Former Indian veteran cricketer Surinder Khanna congratulates South Africa for their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title victory over Australia by five wickets at Lord's on Saturday.

With this victory, South Africa has won its first-ever world title in international cricket. This is also the country's second ICC trophy after the ICC Knockout 1998.

Also, Australia skipper Pat Cummins' golden run as a captain, which started with the retention of the Ashes series against England and was followed by an incredible WTC mace and 50-over World Cup wins over India, has come to a halt.

While speaking to ANI, Surinder Khana said, "I think it's historic. After playing outstanding cricket, they have defeated mighty Australia. Congratulations to them. I'm sure this will bring a lot of changes in the coming years for South Africa, and collectively, they have done it. "

Khana also praised Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and seamer Kagiso Rabada for their performance in the WTC final.

"I think Bavuma played well in both innings, Rabada was also brilliant, nine wickets in the match and over 300 test match wickets. So, that speaks volumes about him."

Khanna praised Aiden Markram's exceptional performance, particularly highlighting his joy of watching him score a century in the final against Australia, especially on a significant day.

"He's [Aiden Markram] an outstanding cricketer. We all know in T20 and other formats. But in the test match, outstanding simply, you know, it was a joy. He has three test century against Australia and he scored at the big day," he added.

Aiden Markram slammed a memorable century, and captain Temba Bavuma fought through injury to score a combined 102 runs in the match, as SA chased down a daunting target of 282 on Day 4. Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, taking nine wickets in the match.

