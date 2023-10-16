"I think that's fantastic": Netherlands coach Ryan Cook on cricket's inclusion in Olympics

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 16 : Ahead of their World Cup clash against South Africa, Netherlands coach Ryan Cook expressed his thoughts on cricket's forthcoming inclusion in the Olympics, over a century before the event's scheduled return.

Cricket will be a part of the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 and will make its return after 128 years to the multi-sport extravaganza, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday.

Cook admitted that he is not aware much about the details or the specifications of the contest but feels that cricket's inclusion in the Olympics is "fantastic."

"I don't know much about it to be honest, I only read about it very recently. It's a fantastic thing for the game to be included on the world stage like that, to be hosted in LA in I think 2028. So, you know that's fantastic but I'm not sure how many teams will take part in that and what the qualification looks like for that. So yeah, great that it's obviously part of the Olympics I think that's fantastic," Cook said in the pre-match press conference.

Along with cricket, the 2028 event will also include sports like baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash and flag football. The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 to include these games in the programme was accepted at the 141st IOC session being held in Mumbai.

Two IOC members opposed the proposal and one abstained from voting.

"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session. Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28. #IOCMumbai2023," IOC Media posted on 'X'.

The IOC session in Mumbai was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

