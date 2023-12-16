"I think the real problem for Shaheen Afridi is the pressure," says Ravi Shastri

Perth [Australia], December 16 : Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri pointed out the real reason why Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi struggles in the Test and said that is because of the "pressure" on the 23-year-old.

While commentating during the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia, Shastri said that Afridi did not have enough support in the bowling attack.

He claimed that no other Pakistani pacer has enough pace and for which Afridi came under enough pressure during Test matches.

"I think the real problem for Shaheen Afridi is the pressure of being the spearhead of this Pakistan attack and without much real support at the other end when it comes to pace, genuine pace. When you talk of Pakistan and when you talk of their fast-bowling attack there is genuine pace all the time and you don't have one bowler here who is even close to a 140. So that puts immense pressure on someone like Shaheen," Shastri was quoted by Pakistani sports TV channel Geo Super as saying.

The hosts made early inroads on Day 3 as nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad was worked over early by skipper Pat Cummins while opener Imam-ul-Haq, who battled hard on Day 2 and was unbeaten at stumps, failed to build on to a significant score.

Former skipper Babar Azam, who relinquished captaincy in the wake of Pakistan's torrid run in the ODI World Cup earlier this year, failed to come good with the willow as well. He was snared by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for just 21 off 54 balls.

Meanwhile, Imam's stubborn innings came to an end after Lyon removed him in the 75th over for a sedate 62.

The hosts took full control of the game, bagging four wickets in the first session with the visitors still 284 runs in arrears.

Following the resumption of play, the Aussies would look to roll over the visitors quickly and build on the lead. Though six down at the close of play in the opening session, Pakistan still have some batting left to get closer to Australia's first-innings score.

Australia started day two at 346/5, following a century from explosive opener David Warner (164 in 211 balls, with 16 fours and four sixes) and 90 off 107 balls from Marsh with 15 fours and a six.

Usman Khawaja and Travis Head also contributed handsomely with scores of 41 and 40 respectively.

Coming down the order, keeper Alex Carey added a valuable 34 runs, helping Australia get to a massive 487 runs in 113.2 overs.

Aamer Jamal (6/111) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors in his debut Test.

Pakistan ended the day second at 132/2 in 53 overs in their first innings, with Imam Ul Haq (38) and Khurram Shehzad (7) unbeaten at the crease.

Opener Abdullah Shafique scored 42 off 121 balls, with six fours but couldn't kick on. Masood also looked to be going well at 30 off 43 balls, with five fours, before he fell.

