"I think they have been playing well": Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of series with Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Ahead of the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh, star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hailed the Bengal Tigers and said that they have been playing well recently.

Bangladesh are in top form as they have whitewashed Pakistan and won the two-match Test series by 2-0. The Bengal Tigers clinched a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test match. While, in the second long-format match they won it by six wickets.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Yashasvi said that it will be fun for India to play against Bangladesh. The 22-year-old added that he is looking forward to playing Test matches.

"I think they've been playing well. It'll be fun to match up with them, it's fun to play test matches regardless. I'm really looking forward to that," Yashasvi was quoted in a release from JioCinema as saying.

When asked about maintaining consistency as a player, the youngster added that he is looking forward to improve himself as a player.

"I don't overthink, I just need to prepare well and keep improving myself as a player. The more I repeat these steps, the better I'll get," he said.

On the transition from domestic to international cricket, Yashasvi said, "I have worked hard to keep up my form and continue to do so to ensure I maintain it. The more consistent I stay with my practice and preparation; my results will improve."

India will be playing a two-match Test and three-game T20I series against Bangladesh at home from September 19 to October 12, in which Bangladesh spinners like Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, etc could feature.

This will be followed by a three-match test series against New Zealand from October 16 to November 5. These two series' will pave India's preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

