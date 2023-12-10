I want to bowl well with both the new and old balls, says Kashvee Gautam after big WPL payday

New Delhi, Dec 10 In a rapid turn of events in the 2024 WPL Player Auction, fast-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player after Gujarat Giants acquired her services for INR 2 crores.

Kashvee picked up 12 wickets in seven games for her state team Chandigarh at an economy rate of 4.14. She also played for India A in the recent T20 series against England A and was a member of India ‘A’ squad who won the ACC Emerging tournament in Hong Kong in June this year.

“I am very excited to be a part of Gujarat Giants. It’s quite unbelievable at the moment. I was travelling in the team bus after practice and was informed about the auction by a teammate. The amount kept rising and I was selected.”

“It’s a huge opportunity for me to showcase my skills. We have always looked up to Mithali ji. It’s a great opportunity for me to interact with her and seek tips from her. I called my coach (Nagesh Gupta) after getting the news,” said Kashvee to JioCinema.

Kashvee wasn’t a part of inaugural WPL season earlier this year and believes that playing the long handle in the last few overs will be the key in second edition of the tournament. “I think teams need to be more impactful in the lower middle order batting.”

"They need to accelerate in the last 3-4 overs, so I have practiced accordingly. I have worked on range hitting. I have to be flexible with my bowling, to be able to bowl well with both the new and old balls.”

So, what’s on Kashvee’s wishlist? "I think (dismissing) Alyssa Healy or any other foreign batter like Hayley Matthews. I have to give my 100 percent for Gujarat Giants. If I do well there, I think I can be selected from there (for senior Indian team)."

"As of now it feels unbelievable. I did not know how to react after I got the news and was wondering what was going on. All the credit for what I am goes to my parents. I think I will add a chain to my collection first!"

"When you start off, there are a few doubts that creep in, but as and when you start growing, you begin reaping the rewards of your hard work. The picture is clear for me now. I know I want to go on and play for India and perform well there.”

Sudesh Sharma, Kashvee’s father, wishes for her to do well in WPL 2024. "Kashvee has worked really hard for this. The last season didn’t go well for her, but this time she really worked very hard and hopefully she’ll do well for Gujarat Titans."

Kashvee’s mother said her daughter’s progress has been heartening and hopes to see her play for India. “She began playing cricket from the age of 13 and what you see today is the result of her hard work. We always trusted her hard work and will continue doing so in the future.”

"She is also a very good student and always scores above 90%. She is a second-year student at Khalsa College and manages her time very well. The aggression you see in her is restricted only to the field of play. At home, she is very cool and calm. She is of reserved nature. Our dream is to see her play for India one day."

--IANS

nr/bc

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor