"I want to create a pool of fast bowlers": Amol Muzumdar during RCB vs GGT clash in WPL 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 : Indian Women's Cricket Team head coach Amol Muzumdar opined that team needs a lot of fast bowling options in order to strengthen the pace attack.

Muzumdar joined the Women in Blue as head coach before the home series against England and Australia. Talking about these series, India defeated Australia 3-0 in the One-Day Internationals and won one-off Test matches against them, although they lost every white-ball series. The T20I series against England and Australia ended with a similar scoreline (2-1) but not in India's favour.

The four Indian seamers who have played in the national side for ODIs and T20Is are Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot Kaur. The side also has Meghna Singh who plays in Tests

During the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Giants (GGT) clash, Muzumdar while commenting asserted that if the team have a strong bowling line-up then it makes a lot of difference in a particular match.

"I would want another pool of 20-25 players to create a bench strength for the Indian team. Four fast bowlers played the last series, I want to create a pool of fast bowlers [from the WPL]. It makes a lot of difference if you strengthen the bowling attack," Muzumdar said in the commentary.

Recapping the match, Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana's blitzkrieg helped RCB sealed a comfortable eight-wicket win over GGT in the WPL 2024.

Mandhana and Sophie Devine came on the crease for the Bengaluru-based franchise while chasing a 108-run target. The Mandhana-Devine pair made a 32-run partnership until Ashleigh Gardner dismissed the Kiwi batting allrounder in the fourth over of the game. Devine scored only six runs from six and smashed one four with a strike rate of 100.00.

Meghana played a 36-run knock from 28 balls with a strike rate of 128.57. She slammed five fours and one six in the second inning. Meanwhile, Perry hit four fours and powered RCB to 110/2 and sealed a second consecutive win in the T20 tournament.

Earlier in the first inning, GGT displayed a poor performance in the game and could give a target of only 108 runs, which was easily chased by Mandhana's side.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor