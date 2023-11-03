"I want to dedicate this win to them": Skipper Shahidi sends special message to Afghanistan refugees

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 : Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi dedicated their victory over the Netherlands in the ongoing World Cup to refugees who are being forcefully expelled from Pakistan.

Earlier this week, Pakistan authorities launched a crackdown on illegal Afghan refugees as a government-set deadline for them to leave the country expired, The Express Tribune reported on Thursday.

The Pakistani government last month gave an ultimatum to all undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan by October 31 or else risk imprisonment and deportation. It announced that action would be taken from November 1 against those illegal foreigners who had not left the country.

After the game, Shahidi talked about the struggle of the Afghan people and dedicated their victory to them, "Right now, a lot of refugee people are struggling. We are watching their videos and we are sad for them. We are with them in these tough times and I want to dedicate this win to them, who are in pain, and to everyone back home."

Coming to the match, Afghanistan's sensational 7-wicket victory over the Netherlands at the Ekana Sports City took them past Pakistan in the points table and straight to the fifth spot in the ongoing World Cup on Friday.

This was their fourth victory in the tournament after playing seven matches. After getting better of defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka an inspired Afghan team clinched their third consecutive victory in the campaign. This result has made it more crucial for Pakistan to emerge victorious against New Zealand on Saturday.

Afghanistan restricted the Netherlands to a total of 179. In reply, Afghanistan chased down the total in 31.3 overs after losing three wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor