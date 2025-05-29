"I want to play all formats, including Test cricket": KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has expressed his desire to play all formats of cricket for India, including Test cricket.

Raghuvanshi, a right-handed top-order batter from Mumbai, represented India at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, where he was the highest run-getter, scoring 278 runs from six innings.

He made his debut for the Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and was picked up by the franchise again for the 2025 season at a price of 30 lakh.

"I want to play all formats of the game, including Test cricket," Angkrish Raghuvanshi said as quoted from Wisden.com

Radhuvanshi also reflected on how tougher all around is in IPL.

"People bowl faster here in the IPL, turn the ball more. It's just tougher all around here, so I had to practice harder to make my game better," he said.

Raghuvanshi emphasised the importance of playing cricket to gain experience, understand oneself, and adapt to different formats. He stresses the need to play as many matches as possible and to practice regularly.

"It's more about playing as much cricket as you can, and gaining experience. You understand yourself better, and you understand how you can adapt across formats. It's simple: Play as many matches, but more than that, I practice as much as I can."

Raghuvanshi attributed his spin game to his time in Mumbai, where the competition for slots is strong, and to batting alongside Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

"Playing on the pitches in Mumbai has helped me develop my game against spin, because the ball turns a lot on some pitches in Mumbai. I like to learn from Suryakumar Yadav on how to play spin. I try to watch him bat and what he tries to do against spinners. He plays the field and the bowlers, and I like watching and learning from that," he added.

The defending Champions had a very lean IPL 2025 season, as KKR finished eighth in the points table, with five wins, seven defeats, and two no-result matches in their 14 fixtures; they have 12 points.

However, Raghuvanshi remained a bright spark. Bought back by the franchise at the auction, he emerged as one of only two KKR batters to score 300 runs, the other being KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

