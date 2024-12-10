"I want to recreate formidable Delhi team that used to intimidate others": Kirti Azad

New Delhi [India], December 10 : As the election for the President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) approaches, candidate Kirti Azad stands at the crossroads of athletic brilliance and political integrity. A former cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, Azad is set to usher in a golden era for the DDCA.

In a conversation with ANI, the 1983 World Cup-winning player outlined his vision for the future of Delhi cricket.

"There will be many changes," Azad said.

"We will create more club facilities, establish nine cricket academies, and develope facilities like the National Cricket Academy in districts for kids. There will be coaches to guide them. I want to recreate the formidable Delhi team that used to intimidate others," he added.

Azad, who has been a vocal advocate for DDCA reforms, emphasized the need for immediate change. "I have fought a lot so that DDCA can be improved, but nothing has changed," he lamented.

"Now, I have decided to seek blessings from others and bring about these changes. If the DDCA does not change now, it never will," he said.

Kirti Azad's election slogan is "DDCA Ab Nahi Badlega Toh Kabhi Nahi Badlega."

Azad believes his commitment to ethical governance and contributions to Indian cricket position him as a formidable candidate for the DDCA presidency. He promises a transformative impact on the association, focusing on youth development and infrastructural advancements.

Azad has played 7 Tests scoring 135 runs, and picking three wickets. He also played 25 ODIs, and made 269 runs, and scalped 7 wickets with his off-break.

