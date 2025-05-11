"I want to say thank you for everything you do": Jay Shah on Mothers Day

New Delhi [India] May 11 : As the world celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday, ICC Chairman Jay Shah and other cricketers took to their official social media handles and expressed their gratitude and respect for their mothers.

Shah posted on his Instagram, "For all the mothers around the world celebrating #MothersDay2025, I want to say thank you for everything you do, and I pay my respects to you on this day. To my mother, I am very grateful for your support and love through all the years."

Jay Shah has been the ICC Chairman since December 2024. In January 2021, the Asian Cricket Council appointed Shah as President. In January 2024, Shah was re-elected as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president.

In 2019, he was elected as the secretary of BCCI, the youngest of the five office bearers. In October 2022, Shah was re-elected as Secretary of BCCI.

After being an executive board member of the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad, starting in 2009, Shah became the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in September 2013.

Additionally, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan posted on Instagram, "I love you and I miss you, mom, and though you've passed away, you'll never be forgotten, for I think of you each day. I miss your voice, I miss talking to you for hours and hours. Mother's Day."

Khan made history as the inaugural Afghan player to compete in the IPL, making his first appearance for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the opening match of IPL 2017.

Following five seasons with SRH, he was picked up by Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022, contributing to their IPL victory in their first season.

In 2023, Rashid experienced his most successful IPL season to date, ranking second in the wickets tally with 27. In the ongoing IPL the spinner has grabbed eight wickets in 11 matches with an average of 46.63.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan also posted on Instagram, "I was in your lap when I was a baby, I'm still in your lap when I have a baby myself. Happy Mother's Day Meri maa."

Irfan Pathan has played 173 for India, and made 2821 runs with 11 fifties and a century across all formats. In bowling he took 301 with an average of 29.85.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor