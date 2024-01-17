"I want to take high-risk option": Finn Allen after Kiwis' 45-run win over Pakistan in 3rd T20I

Dunedin [New Zealand], January 17 : After New Zealand's 45-run win over Pakistan in the 3rd T20I match at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, the Kiwi opener Finn Allen said that at times he wants to take a high-risk option.

Allen said that he is trying to be more decisive after a tough summer.

"I think I'm just evaluating risk and times that I want to take a high-risk option. Maybe prior to this summer was...a little bit all over the show and not so much control but I'm trying to have more control now and be a bit more decisive," Allen said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

He said he is working on adapting scenarios in a better way.

"I'm working on just adapting to the scenario better, situations better, and I guess picking my moments to go. I'm basically trying to have a stable base and build off that and expand my game from there," he said

"I come back to my basics and make sure that before a game I know my basics. And going into a game I feel like I've ticked everything off. It's such a fickle game, the tide can turn real quick so knowing that I've ticked everything off before a game and can put it down to execution and plans," he added.

Recapping the match, Allen's (137 runs from 62 balls) onslaught put doubts in Pakistan skipper Afridi's mind following his decision to field after winning the toss.

In the 18th over Allen struck a six which took New Zealand past the 200-run mark in the first ball of the 18th over.

Zaman Khan removed Allen on the next ball which helped Pakistan to control the flow of leaking runs. The Men in Green conceded just 13 runs in the final two overs. New Zealand ended up with a total of 224-7 which saw the likes of Haris Rauf and Afridi conceding 2/60 and 1/43 respectively. Mohammad Wasim's spell of 1/35 (4) was the least expensive among the Pakistan bowlers.

Saim Ayub (10 runs from 13 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (24 runs from 20 balls) opened for Pakistan to chase down a total of 225 runs from 20 overs. However, the openers failed to make a mark as the Kiwis picked up early wickets.

Babar Azam (58 runs from 37 balls) was the only standout batter for the 'Men in Green', but the hosts did not give the visitors a chance to make a solid partnership. In the end, Shaheen Afridi (16*) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (1*) were unbeaten on the crease and took Pakistan to 179/7 after the end of 20 overs.

Tim Southee led the Kiwi bowling attack and he scalped two wickets in his four-over spell.

