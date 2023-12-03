"I was able to find my rhythm," says Axar Patel after India's 4-1 series win over Australia

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 : Following India's six-run win against Australia in the fifth T20I match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, spinner Axar Patel said that he was able to find his rhythm on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Axar said that in the first four matches of the series, there were due on the pitch. He further added that the Bengaluru wicket was a tailor-made pitch for him.

Talking about Ravi Bishnoi, the spinner said that they complement each other and hoped that their partnership grow in future.

"Today was fun. There was dew in the first four matches. Today, it was a tailor-made wicket for me. After a couple of games, I was able to find my rhythm. (Bowling with Ravi Bishnoi) We played a few games together for Gujarat as well. We complement each other, and hope this partnership grows," Axar said.

Axar was named the 'Player of the Match' after he played a brilliant 31-run knock from 21 balls.

Coming to the match, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer's 46-run partnership played a crucial role in India propelling to a score of 160/8.

Australia once again got off to a flying start but the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. It all came down to the final over when Australia needed 10 runs in six balls.

Arshdeep defended the total and guided India to a remarkable six-run victory.

