"I was dreaming of this type of innings," says Suryakumar after half-century against Australia in 1st ODI

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 22 : Following India's five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI and a half-century that broke his run of bad form in the 50-over format, middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav said he was "dreaming of this type of innings" ever since he made his ODI debut, and revealed the secret of his straight drives.

A century partnership between openers Shubman Gill-Ruturaj Gaikwad, a breakthrough half-century by Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul were the highlights of the day as India clinched a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI at Mohali on Friday.

"I was dreaming of this type of innings when I started playing this format. I tried to bat deep and finish the game, unfortunately could not do it today but very happy with the result. I had been wondering what had been happening for me in this format, the teams and bowlers were the same. I went back and reflected and realized I was probably rushing things a bit so I decided to play slower and take it deep. I think it is the first time I have not played a sweep. This has come from the Chandu Pandit School of Arts (on his straight drives). I really enjoyed watching the openers bat. Want to try and bat the same way, bat deep, and try and win games for India," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, India put Australia to bat first. Knocks from David Warner (52 in 53 balls with six fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (45 in 45 balls with three fours and two sixes), Steven Smith (41 in 60 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (39 in 49 balls with three fours) proved to be instrumental in taking Australia to 276 in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami (5/51) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah got a wicket each.

In the chase of 277, an opening stand of 142 runs from Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 in 77 balls with 10 fours) and Shubman Gill (74 in 63 balls with six fours and two sixes) pretty much ended the match itself. The fifties from skipper KL Rahul (58* in 63 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls with five fours and a six) helped India cruise to a five-wicket win with eight balls to go.

Adam Zampa (2/57) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies.

India takes a 1-0 lead with this win in the three-match series.

Shami took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his five-wicket haul.

