"I was not well...": Champions Trophy 2017 final centurion Fakhar Zaman recalls almost missing title clash

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 10 : Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who smashed a swashbuckling match-winning century in the 2017 final against India revealed how he almost missed out on the summit clash and recalled the moment when he realised it could be "his day".

During the Champions Trophy final at Lord's back in June 2017, Fakhar had smashed 114 in 106 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, guiding Pakistan to a massive 338/4, which India could not chase down and lost by 180 runs.

On the eve of the Final, Fakhar confided to the then-Pakistan Men's head coach Mickey Arthur that he was not feeling a hundred per cent ahead of the big day.

"I was not well the day before the game," Fakhar shared as quoted by ICC. "I even talked to Mickey and said I would not be able to play the game," he added.

However, Arthur eventually had his way and convinced the swashbuckling opener to play the final, even if it meant that he got out on the first ball.

"He said you go out there and get a duck first ball, it does not matter, you have to play that game."

"I managed to play but I remember that I did not sleep well that night and he forced me to play. I am pleased he did," he added.

The move bore fruits, as Fakhar played an inspiring knock for Pakistan. However, it was not all smooth sailing for Fakhar. The batter was, in fact, on his way back to the hut at the score of three when he was given a game-changing reprieve.

Having been caught off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling early in the game, Fakhar was deemed not out after a front-foot no-ball check.

The 34-year-old recalled the miraculous lifeline and the emotions he underwent during the call.

"I had been talking to Shadab (Khan) and somebody got out on a no-ball when we were watching a game," recalled Fakhar.

"I said 'I would love to get out to a no-ball'. I just said it randomly because whenever you get out, I always look to the umpire hoping they will say 'wait while we check the no-ball' and nothing happens and I end up back in the dressing room."

"The same thing happened in that game, I got out to a no-ball. Kumar Dharmasena was the third umpire and I was going out."

"From the boundary, he said 'wait there'. I was halfway back and when I saw that, I was 100 per cent sure it was a no-ball. After that, I thought maybe it is my day," he concluded his point.

Following his match-winning ton at The Oval, Fakhar was deemed the Player of the Match. It was a knock that elevated his status back home, and sparked celebrations he had not experienced before.

"It was special back in Pakistan. I did not expect anything like that and I have never seen anything like that in my whole life," said Fakhar.

"For many weeks, people from 500km or more away would come to take a picture. It was unbelievable and it was something special. The way we made people at that time, I wish I could do more things like that," he concluded.

Fakhar is a part of the Pakistan setup for the 2025 Champions Trophy and will hope to help his side to glory once again. His side will play the tournament opener against New Zealand at Karachi on February 19.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

