"I will always prefer Mohammad Shami": Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary revealed his preference for Mohammad Shami over all-rounder Shardul Thakur in playing XI against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup.

Shami has been on the sidelines for the first three games of the World Cup. Based on the pitch, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was added to the playing XI against Australia, while Shardul Thakur was preferred for the next two clashes.

Star Sports Bangla Cricket Expert Manoj Tiwary was quizzed about who should feature in India's playing XI against Bangladesh, Shardul or Shami to which he replied, "I will always prefer Mohammad Shami because I feel two fast bowling all-rounders aren't required in the XI. Team management might be considering Shardul's batting exploits. He has done well in Tests but hasn't been able to replicate the same on a consistent basis in the shorter format. The think tank must be planning for a situation where 30 is required off 15 balls and Shardul's batting might come in more handy than Shami. However, I don't think that should be the way forward because India's batting order is solid and if they can't perform, Shardul too won't be able to do much with the bat lower down the order. I always feel wickets can stop the run flow and between these two, Shami looks in great rhythm and is bowling brilliantly. As as result he should play against Bangladesh."

Ahead of the clash against Bangladesh, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey admitted that leaving the star pacer Mohammed Shami out of the playing 11 is a "difficult decision" to make but they pick the team according to the wicket conditions.

Because of Team India's present bench strength, a world-class fast bowler like Shami is finding it hard to make the playing 11. Shami was not featured in India's three opening matches of the World Cup campaign.

The quality of bowling Shami brings with the new ball and in death presents Indian management with a big selection dilemma. Mhambrey noted that it is difficult to leave out a player of Shami's calibre, but the team can only play 11 players and they are fielding the best combinations.

"See, honestly, it is never an easy decision. But I think the conversations are around, we had a clear chat with him. Whenever we select a squad, the messages from us are very clear. That we pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket. And I think sometimes you will miss out. Someone like him is missing out, someone like Ash will miss out. And I think that's the communication that we have with him, we are very clear. Difficult decision, honestly, even with the quality that he brings to the team, new ball, death, it is difficult to take that decision. But you have to take that decision, you only have eleven on the field," Paras Mhambrey said during a pre-match press conference at Pune.

Rohit-led Team India will look to carry their winning form in the WC as they prepare to lock horns with Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor