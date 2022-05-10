‘I will be back': Suryakumar Yadav reacts after getting ruled out of IPL 2022

Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai Indians middle-order batter, has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 after sustaining an injury to a muscle in his left forearm.He picked up the injury during Mumbai's game against Gujarat Titans on May 6, when he scored an 11-ball 13 in a five-run win for his team.A statement from Mumbai Indians before their game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday evening said that the decision to remove Suryakumar from the squad had been taken in consultation with the fitness team of the BCCI.

This is the second time Suryakumar has been sidelined because of an injury in recent months. Now, Surya has vowed to make a strong comeback after getting ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The dasher also said that he’ll be back in no time. “With all your good wishes and support, I will be back in no time. To my MI family, I will be cheering for you from the other side, this time. Let’s finish the tournament on a high note and display our true character on field,” tweeted Suryakumar.