"I will not be able to play a Test match if...," says Deepak Chahar

New Delhi [India], December 1 : Indian pacer Deepak Chahar said that he won't be able to play a Test match if "I am suddenly informed."

In a conversation on JioCinema's daily show 'AAKASHVANI', Chahar said that everything a player does needs preparation. Chahar added that he prepared well for the previous Ranji Trophy and IPL.

The pacer also added that he would love to play a Test match for India in the upcoming days.

"There is preparation involved in everything we do. If you look at it, my preparation was good for the Ranji Trophy and also for the IPL (last season). I will not be able to play a Test match if I am suddenly informed that I'll play a Test. For that matter, no one else probably can. If I am told one month in advance, then I'll prepare accordingly. I will increase my workload accordingly. I have the swing, I have the ideas, it's just that I'll need a month to prepare. I would love to play Tests for India," Chahar said.

When asked about his role in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he revealed that he is the only player who speaks up in the bowlers' meeting at the Chennai-based franchise.

On his role as a senior bowler in CSK: "In bowlers' meetings, I am the one doing the talking as no one wants to speak. Even the coaches ask me to speak up. (Matheesha) Pathirana speaks very little. Tushar Deshpande too speaks very little. Earlier we had Shardul (Thakur), and we did not need anyone else to speak. He would manage everything. But now, I have to speak in meetings," he added.

Chahar has been included in the ongoing T20I series against Australia for the last two matches.

In the 20-over format, Chahar has played 24 matches already in which he has picked up 29 wickets with an economy rate of 8.17.

