"I wish Rishabh Pant was Australian": Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh said that he wishes star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was an Australian.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Pant made his debut in the Test format in 2018 against England. In Tests, the 26-year-old played 34 matches and 58 innings and scored 2419 runs at a strike rate of 74.11.

The 26-year-old has played 7 matches against Australia and scored 624 runs at a strike rate of 72.13.

Speaking to Star Sports, Marsh said that Pant went through a lot in the last few years and made a classic comeback. The Aussie all-rounder lauded the India cricketer and called him a "positive guy".

"He's a ripping bloke. I wish he was Australian. He's obviously been through a lot over the last few years, and it's been a hell of a comeback. He's a positive guy, still really young, and he loves winning. He's highly competitive for someone who has the persona of being relaxed and always laughing and smiling. He's got that big smile," Marsh was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

Australia batter Travis Head also heaped praise on Pant for his "aggressive" nature.

"The Indian cricketer I believe is most Australian would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he goes about his aggressive nature and his work ethic would make him very enjoyable to play with," Head said.

In ODIs, Pant appeared in 31 matches and 27 innings, where he scored 871 runs at a strike rate of 106.21.

In T20Is, the India wicketkeeper-batter played 76 matches and 66 innings, scoring 1209 runs at a strike rate of 127.26.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

