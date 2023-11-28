I would definitely love to try the sport, says David Warner on PKL

Mumbai, Nov 28 Australia batter Steve Smith was highly impressed with the Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat and stated “I like the guy” when he was shown the highlights from the Pro Kabaddi League tournament in the midst of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, South African batter David Miller expressed, “This game needs a lot of agility and power. I would nominate Aiden Markram for this sport.”

When asked whether he would like to play the sport, Australian opening batter David Warner said, “I would definitely like to try the sport.” Furthermore, Warner, along with his teammates Steve Smith and Pat Cummins, nominated Marcus Stoinis for kabaddi.

South African spin bowler Keshav Maharaj was too impressed with Pawan Sherawat and stated, “I like his hi-fly, I would love to learn from him if given chance”.

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on December 2 2023 in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Giants are set to take on Telugu Titans in the blockbuster opening match of the edition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor