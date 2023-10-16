"I would like to think the sport would hold permanent place in Olympics": ICC Chairman Greg Barclay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay on Monday expressed his hope that cricket would go on to hold a permanent place in the Olympics.

After making its sole appearance in the 1900 Paris Olympics, cricket will be part of the Olympic Games after its inclusion at Los Angeles 2028 was formally ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Barclay talked about the opportunity the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics provides and told ANI, "It gives us an opportunity to take our sport which is a fast-growing sport to the biggest sporting stage in the world. I would like to think the sport would hold a permanent place in the Olympics moving forward."

The ICC has led the proposal and expansive two-year process for cricket to be added to the Olympic Games programme with LA28 also recommending its inclusion to the IOC last week.

The IOC formally ratified the addition of cricket to the Olympic Games at LA28 during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai on Monday.

The Olympic Games are estimated to have an audience of more than three billion viewers across TV and digital platforms, representing a unique opportunity for cricket to engage new audiences.

This will further boost the popular sport's reach across the world, opening the door to a new generation of cricket enthusiasts and fans.

"It is so exciting that cricket is now an Olympic sport and will make its return at LA28," said Mithali Raj, former India captain and all-time leading female run scorer, as quoted by the ICC.

"Players will get the chance to compete for an Olympic gold medal and be part of the games which will be so special."

"It is also a chance for more fans around the world to enjoy our fantastic sport," concluded Mithali.

Cricket has only been part of the Olympic Games once previously, back in 1900, but the stars of the game will now be able to dream of winning a gold medal at the XXXIV Olympiad.

