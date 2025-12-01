"I would like to...": Varun Chakaravarthy dedicates his Player of the Series award to his family

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 20 : India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy said that he enjoyed the high-scoring contest against South Africa, which the Men in Blue won by 30 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After winning the fifth and final T20I, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the series by 3-1 against the Aiden Markram and Co.

After winning the Player of the Series award, Varun said his mindset is to attack and make an impact with the ball. "It was a high-intensity match and probably the best game of the series. I really enjoyed it. That's the role assigned to me; my first option is always to look for wickets. There's no reason not to. So whenever I get the ball, my mindset is to attack and look to make an impact."

Varun said he talks to everyone, and the team has always encouraged and helped him. He opened up about trying new things in every series and keeps improving. Varun also dedicated his Player of the Series award to his family.

"I talk to all of them - Surya, Sanju and others. They always encourage me, and those conversations really help. (How do you stay ahead of the curve?) Just by constantly evolving. I try to bring something new every series. If it works, great; if not, I go back, work on it and come back stronger. That's how I keep improving. I would like to dedicate this to my mom, dad, and sister, Varun added."

Varun has a superb record against South Africa in T20Is. The Indian spinner has scalped 22 wickets at an average of 11.36 at a strike rate of 8.4.

Varun also became the joint-second highest to pick most wickets in a calendar year in for spinners in T20Is among full member nations. Varun picked up 36 wickets this year in T20Is.

He joined the elite list of spin bowlers, including Wanindu Hasaranga (38), Tabriaz Shamsi (36), Mohammad Nawaz (36), and Hasaranga (36).

After winning the match, Tilak also opened up about his partnership with Hardik Pandya. He hailed Pandya for his incredible batting performance and how fantastic it was to watch from the non-strikers' end.

"I know how the Ahmedabad wicket goes (plays) here. The way Abhishek and Sanju bhai played at the start of the game, I knew that the wicket was good. So I just want to maintain that strike rate, and I just want to show that intent. (On the partnership with Hardik) It was incredible batting by Hardik bhai. It was a treat to watch from the non-striker's end. The way he was hitting was very clean, and he was fantastic to watch, Tilak said."

"To be honest, I don't have a target in mind when batting. I just want to score as much as I can. We were aiming for 230-240, and we got there in the end. (On him bowling) To be frank, I'm really working hard on my bowling. Hopefully, you can see me in the coming games. It's better to ask Surya bhai (smiles). But hopefully you can see me in the coming games, Varma added."

Hardik Pandya, Tilak, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun's fantastic performance helped Team India register a 30-run win and clinch the five-match T20I series 3-1 against South Africa. With this win, India registered their eighth consecutive T20I series win since 2023.

Batting first, India posted 231/5 on the board. Sanju Samson (37), Abhishek Sharma (34), Tilak Varma (73) and Hardik Pandya (63) chipped in runs for the hosts. For South Africa, Corbin Bosch (2/44), George Linde (1/46) and Ottneil Baartman (1/39).

In response, Quinton de Kock's 65-run knock went in vain as South Africa made 201/8 in 20 overs and lost the high-scoring contest. For India, Varun Chakaravarthy (4/53) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) had a good outing with the ball.

Hardik was named Player of the Match for his 16-ball half-century.

