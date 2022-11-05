I would not like to get run-out on the non-striker's end: Ashwin's opinion on 'Mankading'

Melbourne, Nov 5 It is no secret that ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been a vocal supporter of inflicting run-out from the non-striker's end. Having done that once to Jos Buttler in 2019 IPL and supporting anyone who does the same, Ashwin has always been honest about his opinion on run-out from the non-striker's end.

But the same can't be said of other cricketers in the world, who don't like this manner of dismissal and see it as against the spirit of the game. Some have even gone on to say that if their team needs to win in a pressure situation, they won't run out a batter at the non-striker's end.

Asked about his view on a topic which divides the cricketing world, Ashwin was anything but honest in his view. "Honestly, I also would not like to get out like that. Just because I do not like it doesn't mean I cannot get out like that. Nobody likes getting out, I don't like being nicked off, bowled, LBW, run-out or any way. Likewise, I would not like to get run-out on the non-striker's end.

"Because it's a form of dismissal and it's pretty legal, there are (a) lot of arguments around it. Like with anything else in this world, when something has happened, you are going to get people with contradicting parts," said the off-spinner in the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's match against Zimbabwe.

Ashwin went on say that with players saying they will inflict this dismissal, he will then use that reasoning to his benefit in the match. "Whether you want to do it or not want to do it, it is absolutely fine. It's good to know that they won't do it because you can run in the last minute and you can wait. So, it's good that if people are going to come out and say they won't do it, as a cricketer, I am going to use that to my advantage for myself."

In the tournament till now, India have had to edge Pakistan and Bangladesh by narrow margins (four wickets and five runs respectively), with many former players claiming that the Rohit Sharma-led side is yet to play their best cricket. With the competition now set to be in the business end, Ashwin felt those on the outside need to see the finer margins in the game and review it after the match is over.

"We have not reached here easily (laughs). We have had quite tricky games against Bangladesh and Pakistan. All these games went down to the wire. I think even people watching the game, giving their expert opinion on the game are still learning their ropes because the game is divided by such small margins.

"Even when I have spoken to ex-cricketers and experts, they themselves feel they are catching up with the pace of the game and how it has evolved. So, it would be unfair to say that the team has not stepped up or the team is not looking at its best. On that day, how you counter a plan or how you counter a bowler who has delivered a good first over."

"So, it's then and there, you can't really nail it down and say a team has not played good cricket or wonderful cricket. It's about how you on that day execute your skills. T20 cricket is standing on very small margins so to make any reviews, I would just say that make a review after the game, which is much better."

