Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he laid the foundation stone of the Varanasi International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

BCCI president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev, former India head coach Ravi Shastri and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the ceremony.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday presented Prime Minister Modi with India's World Cup jersey with "NAMO" written on it.

"In Varanasi, a stadium is under construction with the help of the Smart City Mission of the Central Government. This is the third International stadium of Uttar Pradesh and the first to be constructed under the supervision of BCCI. It will provide a platform to the cricket enthusiasts of east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I would like to thank BCCI and PM Modi for giving this gift to UP," said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

After Kanpur and Lucknow, this will be Uttar Pradesh's third international cricket stadium.

