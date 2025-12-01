"I wouldn't want to bat on it every week": Joe Root on spicy MCG track after two-day Ashes Test

New Delhi [India], December 29 : England's hard-fought consolation win against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground came on a surface that offered plenty for the bowlers and ensured the Test was wrapped up inside two days. Reflecting on the challenging conditions, Joe Root admitted the pitch was difficult to bat on, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"I wouldn't want to bat on it every week, put it that way," Root said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo

In the fourth Ashes Test where he endured a difficult outing with the bat, registering his second duck of the tour in the first innings before contributing 15 runs in the successful chase of 175.

While the victory provided some relief after a tough series, questions continue to hover over the future of England's leadership group. Head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key are awaiting clarity on their roles, with the final call resting with ECB chair Richard Thompson and chief executive Richard Gould, who is set to rejoin the tour in Sydney. Despite the uncertainty, Root was emphatic that the team remains fully behind the current management.

"In terms of the playing group, we're absolutely committed to the management (Ben Stokes and McCullum)," Root said.

"They've been outstanding," he added.

Root pointed to the visible progress made by the side over the past few years as evidence of the impact of the current regime.

"You look at the group of players that we've got and you look at the guys that were involved in the team when I was captain, four years ago, and you look at their records individually, and every single one of them has improved as a player. This team has improved as a team. So I think it would be silly for the amount of hard work and things that have been done," he added.

Looking ahead to the final Test in Sydney, Root stressed the importance of maintaining momentum, irrespective of the series outcome.

"It would be better if we win next week as well. Every Test match, every time you get the opportunity to represent your country, is a huge privilege, huge honour," he said.

"A series like this is steeped in history, and historically it's been very difficult for us to win here," he noted.

Root believes England must use the Melbourne win as a stepping stone for future tours of Australia.

"If we can build on this and do it again next time, it's momentum in the right direction for the next tour here. There are things that we'll have to keep looking to learn from and develop from, but I try not to do too many regrets," he said.

Emphasising a forward-looking mindset, Root added, "I think you've got to look forward. You've got to look at how you can affect things in the near future. Ultimately, that starts with Sydney, and then we'll go from there."

