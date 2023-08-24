IBSA World Games: Indian men's, women's blind cricket teams clinch victories over Bangladesh, Australia

Birmingham [UK], August 24 : The Indian men's blind cricket team on Wednesday defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

Having registered two consecutive wins after facing a defeat in the first match, the men's blind cricket team used all their experience to outplay Bangladesh on Wednesday. In the women's match, India thrashed Australia by 163 runs, according to IBSA release.

In the men's game, Bangladesh scored 147/6 in the allotted 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

India were down and out after losing half their side inside 6 overs for just 26 runs. However, some brilliant batting performances from Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda (28), Sunil Ramesh (20), and vice-captain Venkateswara Rao Dunna (30) helped India get close to the target.

In the end, Bangladesh were fined 26 penalty runs which eventually took India's score to 165/7 in 17 overs, helping the Men In Blue register a thrilling win.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's blind cricket team defeated Australia by 163 runs to continue their stellar in performance at the IBSA World Games.

This was the second time in the tournament that Women In Blue dominated the Australian team and emerged victorious in the match.

Opting to bat first, Indian batters wasted no time and came out all guns blazing scoring 51 in the powerplay. Gangavva H, who came out to bat at number 4, started from where she had left the other day. She scored 69 runs in 45 balls.

Simu Das played ferocious shots and took Australian bowlers to cleaners as she smashed 86 runs in 39 balls, helping India to post 245/2 in the allotted 20 overs.

The target seemed too much for the Australians and despite batting the full quota of overs, the team from down under was only able to score 82 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The Indian women's blind cricket team will now face England on Thursday in the ongoing IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

Brief Scores:

-India women 245/2 beat Australia women 82/5

-India men 175/7 beat Bangladesh men 147/6.

