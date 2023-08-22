New Delhi [India], August 22 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has congratulated the Indian blind cricket teams for their victories in the ongoing International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

Indian men's blind cricket team on Monday registered their first win of the tournament as they defeated Australia by 8 wickets. In the women's tournament, India thrashed England by 185 runs to win their second game of the showpiece event.

"Celebrating remarkable victories by our Indian Blind Cricket teams at IBSA World Games 2023! The Women's Team exhibited incredible skill by defeating England, while the Men's Team made a triumphant comeback against Australia. Your outstanding performances radiate hope and inspire us all. My heartiest congratulations to both teams for spreading positivity and making our nation proud! @blind_cricket," Jay Shah said on 'X'.

In the men's match, Australia had a tough start as it lost the first wicket in the first over. M Zannis and S Nero then steadied the ship and batted carefully in the powerplay.

S Nero scored 51 runs in 43 balls and M Cameron chipped in with 39-ball 38 as Australia scored 139/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Riding on brilliant half-century by Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda (62* in 33 balls), India chased the target of 140 in just 13 overs. Sunil Ramesh and Nakula Badanayak scored 47 and 25 runs respectively as India registered a comfortable win over Australia.

The Indian men's blind cricket team will now play against England on Tuesday while the women's team will meet Australia on Wednesday.

