ICC and CWI on two-week inspection of match venues ahead of 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup

St. John’s (Antigua), Dec 6 A delegation consisting of representatives from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are conducting its second inspection of the confirmed host countries from the Caribbean and host cities in the USA for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

The inspection, as per CWI, will be a comprehensive assessment of all the host countries and venues for both World Cup and warm-up matches. This will be the first World Cup event to be hosted in the USA and a record 20 teams will be divided into four groups, with 55 matches being played across the competition.

On the other hand, this will be the second time West Indies will be hosting the Men's T20 World Cup after doing so last in 2010. The two countries were awarded joint hosting rights of the competition in 2021.

“The main goal of the assessment is to thoroughly review each host country and work alongside each one to assist them in delivering the best experience for the players and thousands of fans who are expected to attend the tournament.”

“This forms part of our overarching vision to host the biggest Cricket Carnival the world has ever seen and will help to reinforce the region’s status as a premier venue for the staging of world-class sporting events,” said Fawwaz Baksh, Tournament Director.

Once the inspections and assessments are completed on December 15, the ICC will compile their findings and communicate any necessary recommendations to CWI and by extension the host countries and match venues.

Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Broward County in Lauderhill, Florida and Nassau County in New York were confirmed to be the venues in the United States of America (USA) leg of the tournament to be held from June 4-30, 2024.

In the Caribbean, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago will be the hosts’, with Dominica pulling out as venue for the competition due to inability to complete work on venues in time.

“Areas that will be assessed include pitch and outfield preparations, practice facilities, players dressing rooms, broadcast and media facilities, IT and security capabilities, hotels and guest houses, areas for fan parks, and other key components that are fundamental to the successful staging of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” said Khushiyal Singh, Head of Operations for the Tournament.

CWI added the valuable feedback from the inspections will be instrumental in guiding each country and venue on the necessary steps needed to be taken to deliver an exceptional experience for players, spectators and all other stakeholders throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the tournament, 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each for the first round. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super eight stage. In Super eight, teams will be split into two groups of four each, with top two sides from two groups entering the semi-finals.

Hosts West Indies and USA, as well as Australia, defending champions England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh have already qualified for the competition.

Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia and Uganda will participate in the tournament after earning qualifications via their respective regional qualifying tournaments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor