ICC announces commentators for ODI World Cup

New Delhi [India], September 29 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which begins on October 5.

World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden will mark their presence in the panel.

The commentary box will also see the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who were present in the memorable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

More international icons and former captains including Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.

They will be joined by former international stars like Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold.

The panel will be rounded off with some of the leading broadcasters in the world, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward.

The tournament will get underway with a match between New Zealand and England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India will kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The tournament will conclude with the final taking place in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor