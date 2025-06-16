ICC announces schedule for Women's ODI World Cup 2025

New Delhi [India], June 16 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the complete schedule for the 2025 edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup on Monday, according to the ICC website.

Hosts India will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opener on 30 September 2025 in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Australia will open their title defence against Trans-Tasman rivals and defending T20 World Cup champions, New Zealand, in Indore on 1 October.

The schedule for the eight-team tournament was confirmed by the ICC on Monday, with the event to run in India and Sri Lanka from 30 September to 2 November.

Five cities across the two countries will host matches, with Bengaluru, Vizag, Indore, Guwahati, and Colombo all scheduled for fixtures.

One semi-final will be held in Bengaluru, with the other to be played in either Colombo or Guwahati. The Final is scheduled for 2 November in Bengaluru or Colombo.

The eight-team tournament will be played in a single round-robin, with the top four sides progressing to the semi-finals. Teams will face the rest of the competition in a single round-robin.

Teams will also contest in two warm-up matches each, starting on 24 September.

Hosts India will face the 2022 edition of the tournament's runners-up, England, in Bengaluru on 24 September, followed by a clash against South Africa three days later in Guwahati.

The upcoming edition will be the 13th since the tournament's inception in 1973. Defending champions Australia, who clinched their seventh title in 2022, went on to top the ICC Women's Championship Standings. The top six teams of the competition qualified automatically for the World Cup.

England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka also punched their ticket via the Women's Championship alongside hosts India. The final two spots were decided by the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier earlier in the year.

Pakistan and Bangladesh booked their passage by finishing in the top two at the Qualifier back in April.

