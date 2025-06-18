ICC announces schedule for Women's T20 World Cup 2026; India to face Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston

Dubai [UAE], June 18 : The International Cricket Council unveiled the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule on Wednesday, which will be held from June 12 to July 5.

Group 1 features Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan and two qualifiers. On the other hand, Group 2 comprises hosts England, defending champions New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and two more qualifiers.

The upcoming edition of the marquee event marks the biggest ICC Women's T20 World Cup yet, with 12 teams, up from 10, vying for the coveted trophy.

The tournament spans 24 days and features 33 matches across seven iconic venues, including Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground, and Lord's.

Hosts England will feature in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12. In a rematch of last year's final, New Zealand, the defending champions, will kick off their campaign against the West Indies at Southampton on June 13.

Meanwhile, Australia will begin their campaign against the T20 World Cup 2024 finalists, South Africa, on the same day in Manchester. The fierce rivalry clash between India and Pakistan will be held at Edgbaston on June 14.

The other key fixtures for India include a clash against South Africa on June 21 in Manchester and Australia on June 28 at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

On the other hand, Pakistan will square off against South Africa on June 17 at Edgbaston and Australia on June 23 at Headingley. Australia's highly anticipated battle against India will be the final group-stage match of the competition.

In Group 2, England will play its group stage matches across five venues, the most of any team. After the tournament opener, the hosts will take on the West Indies on June 24 at Lord's and New Zealand on June 27 at The Oval. Sri Lanka will compete against New Zealand on June 16 in Southampton and the West Indies on June 21 in Bristol.

The top two teams of each group stage will qualify for the semi-finals on June 30 and July 2. The winners will meet for the rights to lift the title at Lord's on July 5.

The last four group-stage teams will be decided from the global qualifiers scheduled for early 2026. Scotland, Bangladesh, US, Nepal and Thailand have already qualified for the ten-team competition.

