ICC announces star studded commentary list for T20 World Cup, Ravi Shastri returns

Eoin Morgan, the last captain to lift the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, will be making his ICC TV commentary debut and will be working alongside other stellar names including former Cricket World Cup winners from Australia, Adam Gilchrist, Mel Jones, Shane Watson and Michael Clarke.

They are joined by former England captains, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, as well as former India Coach and Men’s Cricket World Cup winner Ravi Shastri and Women’s Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup winner Isa Guha. Other names include Men’s T20 World Cup winners Carlos Brathwaite and Samuel Badree, ICC Hall of Famers Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, and former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn.

In addition, seasoned broadcasters Harsha Bhogle, Ian Smith, Bazid Khan, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard, Ian Bishop, Athar Ali Khan, Simon Doull, Russel Arnold, Danny Morrison and Mpumelelo Mbangwa will also form a part of the panel. The First Round of the tournament will also feature Brian Murgatroyd, Dirk Nannes, Niall O’Brien and Preston Mommsen.