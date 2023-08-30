ICC anounces fixture for Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023

Dubai [UAE], August 30 : ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 9 in Malaysia where 11 teams will participate in the Qualifier.

Thailand, UAE, Nepal, Hong Kong China, Bhutan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, China, Myanmar and host country Malaysia are the teams which will compete in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023.

Armed with excitement and the quest to qualify for the World Cup that is scheduled to be held between September and October 2024 in Bangladesh the teams seem to be prepared both mentally and physically with their game.

On completion of the matches, the two nations will go on to the global qualifiers in February 2024 which will serve as the qualification tournament for the World Cup.

Fixtures

Thursday, August 31

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women, Match 1

Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women, Match 2

Bhutan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 3

Kuwait Women vs China Women, Match 4

Hong Kong Women vs Myanmar Women, Match 5

Friday, September 1

Myanmar Women vs Thailand Women, Match 6

China Women vs Hong Kong Women, Match 7

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 8

Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women, Match 9

Qatar Women vs Bhutan Women, Match 10

Sunday, September 3

Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 11

Malaysia Women vs Bahrain Women, Match 12

Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women, Match 13

Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women, Match 14

China Women vs Thailand Women, Match 15

Monday, September 4

Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 16

Bahrain Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 17

Nepal Women vs Qatar Women, Match 18

China Women vs Myanmar Women, Match 19

Thailand Women vs Kuwait Women, Match 20

Wednesday, September 6

Nepal Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 21

Qatar Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 22

Bhutan Women vs Bahrain Women, Match 23

Thailand Women vs Hong Kong Women, Match 24

Myanmar Women vs Kuwait Women, Match 25

Friday, September 8

Semi-final 1, Match 26

Semi-final 2, Match 27

Saturday, September 9

Final, Match 28

