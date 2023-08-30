ICC anounces fixture for Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023

Dubai [UAE], August 30 : ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 9 in Malaysia where 11 teams will participate in the Qualifier.
Thailand, UAE, Nepal, Hong Kong China, Bhutan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, China, Myanmar and host country Malaysia are the teams which will compete in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023.
Armed with excitement and the quest to qualify for the World Cup that is scheduled to be held between September and October 2024 in Bangladesh the teams seem to be prepared both mentally and physically with their game.
On completion of the matches, the two nations will go on to the global qualifiers in February 2024 which will serve as the qualification tournament for the World Cup.
Fixtures
Thursday, August 31
Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women, Match 1
Bahrain Women vs Qatar Women, Match 2
Bhutan Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 3
Kuwait Women vs China Women, Match 4
Hong Kong Women vs Myanmar Women, Match 5
Friday, September 1
Myanmar Women vs Thailand Women, Match 6
China Women vs Hong Kong Women, Match 7
United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 8
Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women, Match 9
Qatar Women vs Bhutan Women, Match 10
Sunday, September 3
Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 11
Malaysia Women vs Bahrain Women, Match 12
Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women, Match 13
Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women, Match 14
China Women vs Thailand Women, Match 15
Monday, September 4
Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 16
Bahrain Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 17
Nepal Women vs Qatar Women, Match 18
China Women vs Myanmar Women, Match 19
Thailand Women vs Kuwait Women, Match 20
Wednesday, September 6
Nepal Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 21
Qatar Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 22
Bhutan Women vs Bahrain Women, Match 23
Thailand Women vs Hong Kong Women, Match 24
Myanmar Women vs Kuwait Women, Match 25
Friday, September 8
Semi-final 1, Match 26
Semi-final 2, Match 27
Saturday, September 9
Final, Match 28
