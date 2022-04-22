ICC appoint former PCB CEO Wasim Khan as General Manager of Cricket

Wasim Khan has been appointed as the ICC General Manager - Cricket, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday (April 22). Wasim. who will take over from Geoff Allardice, will begin his role as the General Manager next month.Wasim had served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board. He was appointed on a three-year contract but he stepped down from the position four months before his tenure was to officially end. He had also been the CEO of Leicestershire County Cricket Club and Chance to Shine previously.

Speaking about his new role, Wasim said: "I am honoured to be joining the ICC, I can't wait to get started and work in partnership with our Members to strengthen and grow our sport. I'm particularly excited by the ICC's commitment to the growth of the women's game, and I look forward to playing my part in really accelerating that growth over the next decade. "Outgoing General Manager Allardice added: "I am delighted to welcome Wasim to the ICC. He brings an in-depth knowledge of our sport and its stakeholders and his first-hand experience of the international cricket landscape will be of enormous benefit as we implement the ICC global growth strategy and move forward into a new events cycle."

