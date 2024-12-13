ICC Approves Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025; India to Play All Matches in Dubai: Reports

The International Cricket Council approved the hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday, December 13. As a result the tournament will now take place across two countries. India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy matches.

Colombo will host the India vs Pakistan group game in the 2026 T20I World Cup. pic.twitter.com/kF27RHz8sg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 13, 2024

According to media reports, India will play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. The Pakistan Cricket Board will not receive any extra compensation for agreeing to the hybrid model but will host an ICC Women’s tournament after 2027. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board have also agreed in principle that during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 the Pakistan team will not visit India for the league stage match against India. Instead the match will be played in Colombo. The T20 World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

This hybrid hosting model is similar to the format used during the Men’s 50-over Asia Cup last year. During that tournament, Pakistan hosted the matches while India’s matches, including the semifinals and final, were played in Colombo.

The 2025 Champions Trophy is scheduled from February 19 to March 9. Eight teams will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. The final will follow the semifinals.