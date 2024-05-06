ICC assures stakeholders after reports of terror threats to the T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Following reports that stated that Cricket West Indies had received an alleged terror threat to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council has responded. The ICC has announced that they have taken steps to mitigate any risks associated with the hosting of the marquee event.

The T20 World Cup will start on June 1 and will be played in Venues in the USA and the Caribbean.

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," ICC said in an official statement.

The Cricket West Indies also spoke about the terror threats.

"We want to assure all stakeholders that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place," Cricket West Indies said.

Coming to the mega event, India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024, at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

