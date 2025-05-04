ICC chairman Jay Shah performs Ganga Puja in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah performed the Ganga Puja on banks of river Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday.

Currently, Shah is in India.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1919058064361017697

Notably, Jay, the previous Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from December 1.

He brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India also successfully held the 2023 Cricket World Cup in its entirety for the first time.

In the first major decision under the chairmanship of Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally put an end to the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights issue just two days back, deciding that the upcoming event will be played in Pakistan along with another neutral venue.

Also, the hybrid model has been decided for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle which will be held in India or Pakistan.

