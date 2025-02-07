ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Official Anthem 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke' Featuring Atif Aslam Released (Watch Video)

The International Cricket Council has released the official anthem for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Titled Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke, the song features Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. The song is produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and has lyrics by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad.

The video was shared on ICC’s official X account on Friday. It features Atif Aslam singing while fans in team jerseys appear in the background. The anthem has an energetic tune with lyrics that encourage fans to cheer for their teams. The music video highlights Pakistan’s culture, showing its streets, markets, and stadiums. It captures the passion and love for cricket.

The wait is over! 🎉



Sing along to the official song of the #ChampionsTrophy, Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke, featuring the master of melody @itsaadee 🎶🏆 pic.twitter.com/KzwwylN8ki — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2025

Aslam, known for his playback singing in Bollywood and Pakistani films, has a massive fan following in both countries. His popular songs include Aadat from Kalyug, Pehli Nazar Mein and Allah Duhai from Race, and Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai.

The ICC Champions Trophy returns in 2025 after an eight-year gap. The tournament will begin on February 19 with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand. India will face Bangladesh in the second fixture. Matches will be played at three venues in Pakistan and one in Dubai. Due to security concerns, India will play all its matches in Dubai. If the team reaches the final, the championship match will also be held there.