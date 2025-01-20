ICC Champions Trophy Tour reaches Wankhede on stadium's 50th anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour continues its journey around the participating nations, and made a dazzling appearance at the Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebration in Mumbai on Sunday evening, adding grandeur to the historic occasion.

The presence of the coveted silverware added an extraordinary sparkle to the event, held to commemorate the stadium's historic milestone. The trophy's appearance amid an electric atmosphere honoured the stadium's rich legacy and connection to the sport's greatest moments, and built excitement ahead of the tournament's highly anticipated return next month. Earlier, fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the trophy, with many taking photos and selfies to mark the special occasion, a ICC release said.

"It is always a dream to represent the Indian team in any ICC trophy. We know that 140 crore people will be behind us when we reach Dubai. So we will try and do everything we can to bring this trophy back again to the Wankhede Stadium," said India captain Rohit Sharma as he posed with the prestigious silverware alongside former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane and ICC Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Diana Edulji.

The upcoming ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

After visits to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and England, the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour has now reached India, where the trophy will enjoy another vibrant programme of activity across iconic locations and fan engagements in Mumbai, Bangalore and beyond.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour continues to provide unique opportunities for fans to connect with the silverware, building anticipation as it journeys through all eight participating nations.

